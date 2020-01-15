Dental Implants Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate the Global Industry

The global dental implants market is likely to gain from the increasing geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “DENTAL IMPLANTS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS, AND FORECAST, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 3870 Mn. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 5725.7 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also offers a comprehensive overview of the global market.

In terms of material, the titanium segment was dominating the global market in 2018. The segment is foreseen to grow at a relatively higher CAGR. Tanium is also anticipated to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. Titanium is flexible and suitable in most of the conditions unlike other material such as Zirconium. Moreover, titanium is non allergic and biocompatible, this is expected to fuel the demand for dental implant procedure.

Key Players Operating in The Dental Implants Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentisply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

Anthogyr Group

Dentium

Europe to Dominate the Market Owing to Rising Adotion of Dental Implants

Europe emerged dominant in the globaol dental implants market in 2018. The Europe market was valued at US$ 1548 Mn in 2018. The region is likley to emerge dominant over the forecast period also. High presence of dental implant manufacturers and rising adoption of dental implants are some factors expected to contribute towards market expansion. Furthermore, favourable reimnursement policies in the region is likely to enable growth. North America is forseen to progress at a relatively higher CAGR. The region is also anticipated to hold the second highest share in market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing patient pool. Besides this, the dental implants market in Asia Pacific is likley to expand at a faster rate. Rising adoption of medical tourism in nations such as India and China is foreseen to increase the growth in global market.

Straumann is Offering Premium Products to Gain Strong Brand Presence

Straumann holds a major share in the global dental implants market. The organization is anticipated to witness promising growth during the forecast period. Straumann has a diverse product portfolio in the premium segment and offers various implants with premium prices. Rising uptake of dental implants in regions such as Europe and North America and strong product portfolio is expected to aid organization to gain higher share in the market. Some of the key players operating in the global dental implants market are Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentisply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL., Anthogyr Group, and Dentium.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)

By Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

By Design

Tapered Implants

Parallel Implants

By End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

