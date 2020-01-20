Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size study, Dental implants, Dental Prosthesis, Type of Facility and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Dental implants and prosthetics market is valued approximately at USD 9.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Dental implants are referred as surgical components that interfaces with the skull or the bone of the jaw to support a dental prosthetics that includes bridge, denture and crowns to act as an orthodontic anchor. The factors that drive the growth of market are rising incidence of dental diseases, increase in demand for cosmetics dentistry, rising dental tourism and improvement in disposable income in developing countries. Whereas, high cost of dental implants and higher risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, low penetration rate of dental implants and growth in investment in CAD/CAM technologies are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4803853-global-dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market-size-study

The regional analysis of global Dental implants and prosthetics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global dental implant and prosthetics market owing to the increasing demand for the premium implants and rising investment by the manufacturers in the R&D activities to provide innovative and technological advanced products. Whereas, Asia Pacific and Latin America is the fastest growing segment in the global dental implants and prosthetics market due to the increase in dental tourism and improvement in disposable income in developing countries.

Market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Henry Schein, Inc.

AVINENT Implant System

OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd.

Bicon, LLC

Adin Dental Implant Systems

DIO Corporation

Thommen Medical AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Dental Implants:

Titanium implants

Zirconium implants

Tapered Dental implants

Parallel- walled dental implants

Others

By Dental prosthesis:

Dental bridges

Dental crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Veneers

Others

By Type of Facility:

Hospitals and clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other facilities

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental implants

Chapter 6. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental prosthesis

Chapter 7. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Type of Facility

Chapter 8. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4803853-global-dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market-size-study

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)