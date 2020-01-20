Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market:
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size study, Dental implants, Dental Prosthesis, Type of Facility and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
Global Dental implants and prosthetics market is valued approximately at USD 9.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Dental implants are referred as surgical components that interfaces with the skull or the bone of the jaw to support a dental prosthetics that includes bridge, denture and crowns to act as an orthodontic anchor. The factors that drive the growth of market are rising incidence of dental diseases, increase in demand for cosmetics dentistry, rising dental tourism and improvement in disposable income in developing countries. Whereas, high cost of dental implants and higher risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, low penetration rate of dental implants and growth in investment in CAD/CAM technologies are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4803853-global-dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market-size-study
The regional analysis of global Dental implants and prosthetics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global dental implant and prosthetics market owing to the increasing demand for the premium implants and rising investment by the manufacturers in the R&D activities to provide innovative and technological advanced products. Whereas, Asia Pacific and Latin America is the fastest growing segment in the global dental implants and prosthetics market due to the increase in dental tourism and improvement in disposable income in developing countries.
Market player included in this report are:
Danaher Corporation
DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
Henry Schein, Inc.
AVINENT Implant System
OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd.
Bicon, LLC
Adin Dental Implant Systems
DIO Corporation
Thommen Medical AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Dental Implants:
Titanium implants
Zirconium implants
Tapered Dental implants
Parallel- walled dental implants
Others
By Dental prosthesis:
Dental bridges
Dental crowns
Dentures
Abutments
Veneers
Others
By Type of Facility:
Hospitals and clinics
Dental Laboratories
Other facilities
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental implants
Chapter 6. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental prosthesis
Chapter 7. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Type of Facility
Chapter 8. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 10. Research Process
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4803853-global-dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market-size-study
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)