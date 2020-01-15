Defibrillator Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Command the Global Industry

The global defibrillator market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of out of hospital cardiac arrests. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 9,836.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 450,000 people succumbed to cardiac arrests in 2016. Coupled with a low survival rate, increasing awareness about cardiac arrests by private as well as public organizations is boosting the global defibrillator market. The increasing death rate of cardiac arrests in emerging nations has created a demand for defibrillators, globally. The exceptional properties possessed by defibrillators have led their rising uptake and this is likely to have a positive impact on the global defibrillators market.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik, LivaNova Plc

Abbott

FDA Approves Wearable Defibrillator for Children

The FDA approved ‘LifeVest’ defibrillator has been successful ever since it was announced in 2017. The LifeVest was launched as a wearable device, suitable for children at the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The device consists of an electrode belt and a cloth that surrounds the chest of the patient using it. Additionally, the device also makes use of a monitor that is used for real time analysis. The efficacy of the device has lifted the otherwise moderately rising defibrillator market. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. LifeVest has a positive outcome on the global defibrillators market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.

Defibrillator Market Segmentation:

By Type

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

Transvenous ICD

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

harvey norman defibrillator, rage 2 defibrillator, automated external defibrillator price, auto defibrillator, crt defibrillator

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

