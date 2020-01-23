Cosmetic Laser Market Will Generate Revenue of 5,416.70 Million By 2026

Surge in awareness regarding cosmetic lasers, advancements in field of lasers, and increase in obesity across the globe boosted the growth of the global cosmetic laser market. Based on type, the non-ablative lasers segment dominated the market in 2018. Based on modality, the YAG laser segment held lion’s share in 2018. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cosmetic Laser Market was pegged for $1.81 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $5.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in awareness regarding cosmetic lasers, developments in field of lasers, and increase in obesity across the globe boosted the growth of the global cosmetic laser market. However, higher cost associated with these procedures hampers the market. On the contrary, development in fillers, lasers, and injectables are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global cosmetic laser market is divided on the basis of type, modality, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into ablative and non-ablative lasers. The non-ablative lasers segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market share. However, the ablative laser segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of modality, the market is divided into pulsed dye laser (PDL), YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser (CO2), erbium, intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, and others. The YAG laser segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the erbium segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the study period.

The global cosmetic laser market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% through 2026.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Palomar and Syneron, Hoyoconbio, Aerolase El.En. Spa Lumenis Ltd, Fosun Pharmaceutical, Aerolase Corporation Sciton, Inc, Sharp Light Technologies, Candela Cutera, Syneron Medical Inc, Solta Medical, Cynosure, Lumensis, Deka, Alma.

