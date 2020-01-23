Cook Releases TriForce Crossing Set for Complex Peripheral Disease

Cook Medical is releasing in the United States its TriForce Peripheral Crossing Set, devices made to support percutaneous wire guides while performing interventions within the peripheral vasculature.

In addition to helping to directly treat obstructions, the devices can also be used to inject radiopaque angiography contrast media to image the vasculature being worked on.

The devices come in two lengths and four configurations, allowing doctors to select which are most appropriate for each case.

Product page: TriForce Peripheral Crossing Set

Via: Cook Medical