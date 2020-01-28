Contract Research Organization Services Market 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Supply, Outlook, Regional Trends and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The global contract research organization services market will derive growth from increasing clinical trials in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 38,396.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 90,926.3 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Contract Research Organization Services Market.

Increasing Number of Non-Profit Organizations are Getting Involved in CRO launches

The demand for CROs has been increasing ever since healthcare institutions have unlocked various benefits of contract research organizations in business operations. With the inflating demand for CROs, investors have identified huge growth potential within establishing CROs. The rise in the number of investors involved in developing contract research organizations has contributed to the growth of the global CRO services market. Besides non-profit organizations, the market continues to witness newer CRO launches from leading companies around the world. IN April 2019, FHI 360 announced the launch of a new CRO service, named FHI Clinical.

Top manufactures of Contract Research Organization Services Market are:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Medpace

Clintec

IQVIA

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

ICON plc

KCR S.A.

PSI

Parexel International Corporation.

Covance Inc.

Increasing Mergers and Strategic Collaborations to Favor Market Growth

Increasing mergers and acquisitions aimed at developing existing CROs and establishing new CROs are a primary factor that will account for the growth of the global contract research organization services market. The global CRO services market will also benefit from a recent surge in the number of company collaborations and agreements. In 2018, Cereno Scientific announced that it is collaborating with leading CRO ‘OCT’. The company announced the collaboration with the aim of conducting phase 2 clinical trials for study of Cereno’s latest drug ‘CS1’.

