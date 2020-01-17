Contraceptive Drugs Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions Leading the Global Industry

The rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancies is boosting the global contraceptive drugs market. In a report, titled “Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025” Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global contraceptive drugs market is anticipated to rise at 5.8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 20,200.5 Mn by 2025 from US$ 13,097.7 Mn in 2017. Remarkably improving access to contraceptive pills around the world is a key factor propelling growth in this market.

Key Players Operating in The Contraceptive Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Agile Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry

Bayer AG

Mylan

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Novartis AG.

Rising Abortion Rates to Create Demand for Contraceptive Drugs

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., oral contraceptive pills are given free of cost to women in the U.S. Such regulations favor the growth of the contraceptive drugs market. Increasing government initiatives to reduce infant mortality due to early pregnancies will increase the demand for oral contraceptives. Contraceptive drugs not only help to control unwanted pregnancies but also reduce the number of abortion and complications associated with the procedure worldwide. As per the World Health Organization, there is an estimated 40 to 50 million abortions every year, corresponding to an approximate of 125,000 abortions per day. To avoid unwanted and unplanned pregnancies, an increasing number of women are opting for contraceptive drugs. This will in turn augment growth in the global market.

Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Contraceptive Medicines

Geographically, North America held dominance in the global contraceptive drugs market owing to the presence of leading players in the region. This, accompanied with easy availability of contraceptive drugs, has catapulted North America to the fore of the global market. However, Asia Pacific is most likely to emerge as the fastest growing region. This is owing to government initiatives adopted across emerging nations of this region. These initiatives are intended at promoting the use of contraceptive medicines as a convenient way of preventing unwanted pregnancy.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Fertility Statistics – Key Countries, 2017 New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Oral Combined Contraceptives Progestin-only Pills Injectable Patches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Clinics Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



