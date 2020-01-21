Continence Care Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Continence Care Industry

Description

Incontinence refers to the involuntary actions of excretory system of an individual, in general words, involuntary loss of urine and feces which can significantly disrupt the personal, social and professional life of an affected person. Incontinence episodes can range from constant or intermittent dribbling to infrequent, involuntary discharge of large volumes of bodily waste.

Continence refers to the ability to control the untimely discharge of urine and feces. And continence care is a medical field where the doctors help the patients to retain their excretion control over bladder and bowel through giving a suitable course of treatment, emotional support and tips to keep bladder healthy.

Europe is a major contributor to the global continence care market supported by technological innovation and higher penetration of high-end products. Europe is likely to experience further growth of continence care market with increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and spinal injuries and rising demand for technically advanced products for incontinence.

The global continence care market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population, obese population, rising diabetic prevalence, increasing life expectancy and rising spinal cord injury and spina bifida prevalence. Key trends of this market include rising demand for intermittent catheter and higher penetration of high-end products, launch of new products and increasing adoption of home healthcare products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including availability of cheap alternatives and lack of awareness about advanced continence care products.

The report “Global Continence Care Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering North America and Europe region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Coloplast, Dentsply Sirona, C.R. Bard, and ConvaTec.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615889-global-continence-care-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2020-2024

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Incontinence

1.2 Continence Care

2. Global Continence Care Market

2.1 Continence Care Market by Value

2.2 Continence Care Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Continence Care Market by Condition

2.4 Continence Care Market Forecast by Condition

2.5 Continence Care Patient Population

2.6 Continence Care Patient Population Forecast

2.7 Continence Care Market by Product

2.7.1 Global Intermittent Catheters Market by Value

2.7.2 Global Intermittent Catheters Market Forecast by Value

2.7.3 Global External Male Catheter Market by Value

2.7.4 Global External Male Catheter Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Continence Care Market by Region

3. Regional Continence Care Market

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Continence Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Europe Continence Care Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Europe Continence Care Market by Condition

3.1.4 Europe Continence Care Market Forecast by Condition

3.1.5 Europe Continence Care Patient Population

3.1.6 Europe Continence Care Patient Population Forecast

3.2 North America

3.2.1 North America Continence Care Market by Value

3.2.2 North America Continence Care Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 North America Continence Care Market by Condition

3.2.4 North America Continence Care Market Forecast by Condition

3.2.5 North America Continence Care Patient Population

3.2.6 North America Continence Care Patient Population Forecast

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615889-global-continence-care-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Ageing Population

4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Spinal Cord Injury and Spina Bifida

4.1.3 Increasing Diabetic Prevalence

4.1.4 Increase in Obese Population

4.1.5 Increasing Life Expectancy

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Intermittent Catheters

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Home Healthcare Products

4.2.3 New Product Launches

4.2.4 Rising Penetration of High-End Products

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Availability of Cheap Alternatives

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness about Advanced Continence Care Products

5. Competition

5.1 Global Continence Care Market

5.2 The U.S. Intermittent Catheter Market

6. Company Profiles

6.1 C.R. Bard

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Coloplast

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 ConvaTec

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of Incontinence

Global Continence Care Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Continence Care Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Continence Care Market by Condition (2012-2016)

Global Continence Care Market Forecast by Condition (2017-2021)

Global Continence Care Patient Population (2012-2016)

Global Continence Care Patient Population Forecast (2017-2021)

Global Continence Care Market by Product (2016)

….

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)