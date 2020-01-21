Contact Lenses Market 2020: Global Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Developments, Demand and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

The global contact lenses market size is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 8.35 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-Focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmologists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of astigmatism and myopia are expected to affect the market positively.

Leading Players operating in the Contact Lenses Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Contamac

CooperVision

HOYA Corporation

Essilor

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

ZEISS International

Alcon Vision LLC

Other key market players

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Rapid Growth Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

The contact lenses market can be geographically grouped into the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Out of them, North America is set to dominate the market during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2018. This growth is attributed to the rising usage of contact lenses amongst the masses as well as increasing prevalence of presbyopia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that in the U.S., around 45 million people use contact lenses.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position owing to gradual inclination of the masses to disposable contact lenses from reusable contact lenses. Also, various market players are launching novel products day by day in this region. It is also giving rise to market growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Ocular Disease – For Key Countries/Key Regions Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Key Trends in Contact Lenses Market Technological Advancements in Contact Lenses

Global Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Reusable Disposable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Toric Multifocal Spherical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Ophthalmologists Retail Stores Online Stores Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Segmentation:

By Modality

Reusable

Disposable

By Design

Toric

Multifocal

Spherical

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Ophthalmologists

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

