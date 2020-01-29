Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Global Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

The global colorectal cancer therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 16.58 billion by 2026, owing to the rise in the prevalence of colorectal cancer worldwide. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By Cancer Type (Colorectal Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” provides a detailed analysis of the same. According to the report, the colorectal cancer drugs market was valued at USD 9.26 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6%.

Launch of Better Therapeutics for Colorectal Cancer to Aid in Expansion of Market

The rise in awareness about colorectal cancer is a major factor driving the colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of corresponding product launches for effective colorectal cancer treatment is further expected to help increase the overall market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the advent of the latest initiatives aiming to provide effective care of colorectal cancer patients is more likely to aid in the expansion of the market for colorectal cancer drugs. Furthermore, the high mortality rates, coupled with the rising demand for effective cancer therapeutics worldwide, is prognosticated to have a positive effect on the colorectal cancer medications market size in the forthcoming years.

Leading Players operating in the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market are:

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Rise in Disposable Incomes and Increasing Awareness about Therapeutic Procedures to Help Asia Pacific Witness Rapid Growth

Geographically, North America is leading the market with a high prevalence of colorectal cancer. In 2018, North America earned USD 4.13 billion, owing to the new product launches in and around the region. Thus, the factors mentioned above are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the future too. On the other side, the continuously improving healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the regional market in the forecast period.

Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Others

By Cancer Type

Colorectal Adenocarcinoma

Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

