Colgate, the toothpaste people, are at this year’s CES event in Las Vegas showing off a smart electric toothbrush that is actually capable of detecting bacterial biofilm buildup on your teeth. The Plaqless Pro toothbrush can point to where the infestation is occurring, giving people actionable information they can use to give attention to areas of need.

Here’s a company representative explaining how the technology works:

