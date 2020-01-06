Clinical Decision Support System Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Clinical Decision Support System Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Growing demand for intelligent software solutions with the aim to efficiently manage rapidly increasing patient pool across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is valued at USD 1014.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2187.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 11.60% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Report–

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) refers to a healthcare IT system designed specifically to assist clinical decision support for healthcare professionals and physicians. CDSS contains several tools, which helps to improve decision-making in the clinical workflow. It provides clinicians with a technological double check as they perform the challenging work of accurately assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients. These tools includes; computerized alerts and reminders to care providers and patients, clinical guidelines, focused patient data reports and summaries, diagnostic support, and documentation templates, among other tools. It can offer reminders for preventive care, give alerts about potentially dangerous drug interactions and alert clinicians to possible redundant testing their patient has been scheduled to undergo. CDS can potentially lower costs, improve efficiency, and reduce patient inconvenience. Currently, there is a global need for systems with advanced algorithms, interactive interfaces, and service oriented architectures to deal with the rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases followed by increasing patient population.

Global clinical decision support system market report is segmented on the basis of model, mode of delivery, component, product, application and regional & country level. Based on model, global clinical decision support system market is classified as knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge CDSS. Based upon mode of delivery, global clinical decision support system market is classified into cloud based and on-premise. Based upon component, global clinical decision support system market is classified into hardware, software and services. Based upon product, global clinical decision support system market is classified into integrated system, stand-alone system, standard-based, service model-based, other products. Based upon application, global clinical decision support system market is classified into medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support, information retrieval, image recognition and interpretation, therapy critiquing and planning and other applications.

The regions covered in this clinical decision support system market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Report-

Global clinical decision support system market report covers prominent players like Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, MEDITECH, Philips Healthcare, International Business Machines (IBM), National Decision Support Company (NDSC), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and others.

News-

Mayo Clinic and the National Decision Support Company are Developing CDS Tools for Point-Of-Care Lab Test Ordering.

On September 20th, 2017; Mayo Clinic recently partnered with the National Decision Support Company (NDSC) to develop a clinical decision support (CDS) tool comprising recommendations for lab test ordering. The tool will be available to healthcare providers through their EHR systems. The CDS tool “CareSelect Lab” collects clinical knowledge about a comprehensive selection of conditions and offers best practices recommendations to improve patient care and cut costs through more appropriate, accurate, and less redundant lab test ordering.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Dynamics–

The growing need for falling human errors, rising demand to reduce healthcare expenditure, need for improvement in the quality of healthcare, increasing chronic disease population, and growing adoption rate in emerging economies are the major factors that are likely to foster the growth of the clinical decision support systems market. According to world health organization (WHO), the burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. It has been intended that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease. The proportion of the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is expected to increase to 57% by 2020. Also, the growing adoption of cloud computing is the major driver for the expansion of cloud-based CDSS segment. According to a 2016 survey by RightScale, nearly 95% of organizations are running on cloud-based applications. However, lack of trust in the system as CDSS is in its initial stages of development, lack of skilled labor and suggestions from CDSS for unnecessary diagnostic testing may hinder the market growth.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Regional Analysis–

The global clinical decision support system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global clinical decision support system market. This growth is primarily driven by the highly developed and technologically advanced treatment and research platform for the diagnosis of diseases in this region. In addition to this, the availability of favorable reimbursement policies is also helping the North American market to grow at a considerable pace. For instance, in 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publicized marketing clearance for Viz.AI’s Contact application, the first artificial intelligence-based clinical decision support (CDS) solution cleared for sale in the United States. Viz.AI Contact is intended to analyze computed tomography (CT) results.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market due to rapidly increasing patient pool and growing need for software assistance for managing this large patient population. In addition, increasing collaboration between healthcare institutions and information technology companies for developing new systems is also expected to boost the growth of clinical decision support systems in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Report–

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Segmentation: –

By Model:

Knowledge-based CDSS

Non-Knowledge CDSS

By Mode of Delivery:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product:

Integrated System

Stand-alone System

Standard-based

Service Model-based

Other Products

By Application:

Medical Diagnosis

Alerts and Reminders

Prescription Decision Support

Information Retrieval

Image Recognition and Interpretation

Therapy Critiquing and Planning

Other Applications

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

