CES 2020: Sensoria Health’s Total Knee Replacement Tech

Total knee replacements (arthroplasties) have become some of the most common surgeries performed in hospitals these days. To achieve optimal results the implants themselves have to be well engineered and manufactured, and follow-up monitoring and therapy have to be done properly.

Sensoria Health, an Italian company, has developed a number of technologies to aid with these aspects of total knee replacements. Their tech has already been validated, including at the Mayo Clinic, and the company hopes to expand availability of its products so that more patients can be guaranteed to have high functioning knees.

Here’s the CEO and co-founder of Sensoria Health at CES 2020 in Las Vegas giving us an overview of what is unique about his company’s offerings:

Link: Sensoria Health homepage…