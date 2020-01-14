CES 2020: ReliefHeat Smartphone Controlled Heat Pad

Many people with back pain make use of heat pads and other heating devices to relieve some of the discomfort they’re feeling. This typically requires being tethered to a wall outlet for power.

ReliefHeat is a battery powered device, the booth for which we discovered at CES 2020, that can be worn throughout the day and controlled using a smartphone. It is portable, wireless, and can provide considerable heat for more than an hour at a time, depending on usage.

Here’s a company rep introducing us to the ReliefHeat device at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Link: ReliefHeat product info page…