CES 2020: HeartHero, an Affordable At-Home AED

Automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) are common these days in airports, stadiums, and other places where there are very many people around. They are still expensive devices, and so are not as widely available as they should be.

People who are susceptible to suffering from dangerous cardiac arrhythmias but that don’t have appropriate implants would probably be safer with an AED nearby that a family member or someone else can use on them in case of an incident.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas we learned of HeartHero, a small, portable, and cheap AED that may soon be available for purchase. Here’s our interview with one of the representatives of HeartHero, a Denver, Colorado firm:

Product info page: Heart Hero…