CES 2020: EyeQue At-Home Eye Exams

At CES in Las Vegas we ran into a rep of EyeQue, a company that is revolutionizing how eye exams are conducted. Currently, most people visit a specialist, but with EyeQue’s products one can perform the exam at home on themselves and others.

Here’s a rep on the floor of CES showing off all of the company’s products:

Link: EyeQue homepage…

Flashbacks: EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker Review: Easy Monitoring of Eye Health at Home; EyeQue Insight Visual Acuity Screener: A Medgadget Review; EyeQue VisionCheck At-Home Eye Test for Self-Prescription of Glasses