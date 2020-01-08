CES 2020: EyeQue At-Home Eye Exams

January 8th, 2020 Exclusive, Ophthalmology

At CES in Las Vegas we ran into a rep of EyeQue, a company that is revolutionizing how eye exams are conducted. Currently, most people visit a specialist, but with EyeQue’s products one can perform the exam at home on themselves and others.

Here’s a rep on the floor of CES showing off all of the company’s products:

Link: EyeQue homepage…

