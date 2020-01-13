CES 2020: Aktiia Optical Blood Pressure Monitor

January 13th, 2020 Exclusive, Medicine

While at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, we were happy to see Aktiia there. The Swiss company has developed optical blood pressure monitoring technology that has already been tested quite extensively as far as its accuracy (see flashbacks below).

We met the co-founder and CEO of Aktiia and here’s what he was able to tell us about his company and its tech:

Link: Aktiia homepage…

Flashbacks: Interview with Tobias Pforr of aktiia, an Optical Blood Pressure Monitoring Company; Aktiia’s Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor is Accurate for Months

