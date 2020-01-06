Cell Culture Market Grow at 7.1% Global Size, Segments Overview, Competitive Share Analysis, New Technology, Upcoming Developments and Business Outlook To 2024

The global cell culture market was valued at US$ 12,251.3 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Cell Culture – Increased Production of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines

Cell culture is fast emerging as an important tool for diagnosing and clinically treating various diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Companies are focusing on diversifying their cell depository and enhancing their expertise by laying major emphasis on recruitment of highly trained professionals in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. The European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC) is serving the patent depository for Europe for carrying out research by acting as international depository authority. According to VF Bioscience SAS, cell culture technique is also gaining popularity in the field of food and beverages, a trend that is estimated to gain significant traction in 2017. Furthermore, cell culture is also gaining preference as an important ingredient in production of high-quality plant actives.

Cell culture processes can include various complications such as obtaining fully traceable botanical extracts and raw material supply. Furthermore, increasing focus on ensuring regulatory compliance related to environmental sustainability can hamper efficacy of the product. To overcome these complications researchers at ABResearch srl utilized the callus cultures and cell suspension cultures for better results in 2017 as a substitute for wild or field-grown plants. According to News Medical Life-sciences, in 2017, researchers were focused on developing a cell culture model that can be used for early treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is the third major cause for total vision loss and is also more prevalent in elderly people.

High Investment in research and development by biotechnology companies

Players in the global cell culture market are making major investments in R&D to introduce advanced products used in the cell culture process owing to rising applications and better return on investment. Furthermore, companies are inclined towards novel product development. For instance, in 2009, Biovest International developed a product called AutovaxID-C, which is expected to reshape the biologic production in the industry. The product encourages automated cell growth by replacing conventional cell growth chambers that occupies a large space in the laboratory. Various other factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as emphasis on tissue or organ replacement with cell culture process, and increasing demand for antibody production are projected to fuel cell culture market growth. Also, rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is expected to underpin the cell culture market growth. Eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy in tune with rise in number of diabetic patients globally in turn creates a conducive environment for growth of the cell culture market. AMD ranks third with a prevalence of around 8.7% globally in 2015, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Major Player’s acquisitions are expected to fuel product diversification

An advanced and schematic integration of major players, followed by strategic acquisitions by players operation in the cell culture market are fueling product innovation in the biotechnology and molecular biology fields. Moreover, advancements in mammalian cell culture techniques under recombinant protein production is propelling growth of the cell culture market. In 2013, according to MDPI AG, between 2006 and 2011, around 15 recombinant protein therapeutics were approved by the U.S. FDA. Rise in number of biologics have spurred demand for biosimilars, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the cell culture market in the near future. In recent times, the global cell culture market has witnessed a high level of strategic mergers and acquisitions leading to development and advancement of new cell culture products. For instance,

In 2014, a Japan based stem cell company ReproCELL acquired Reinnervate Limited, a U.K based 3D Cell Culture Company, along with a U.S. based human tissue supplier Bioserve. This is expected to help the company expand its presence in the field of drug toxicity testing, neuroscience and cancer research by producing next-generation tools.

In 2013, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a manufacturer of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, purchased all the assets of a division of MorphoSys AG named AbD Serotec by paying US$ 71.3 million in cash. This is expected to aid the company’s antibody manufacturing expertise in terms of kits and accessories.

In 2013, Evotec AG acquired Cell Culture Service GmbH, a Hamburg, Germany based company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Evotec AG’s cell-based screening and reagent platform.

