Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

This chapter summarizes the global market value, market growth rates and key market drivers and restraints and identifies the key suppliers of both centralized laboratory and point-of-care testing. During the past 40 years, blood cardiac biomarkers have become increasingly accurate for evaluating cardiac abnormalities. With an initial focus on myocardial infarction (MI), the use of creatinine kinase- MB (CK-MB), first described in 1972, was a major step forward in the development of a highly specific biomarker. The introduction of cardiac troponin (cTn) assays in 1989 was the next major advance, and the current definition of AMI is centered on subsequent refinement of the assays. This progression

ironically brought considerable difficulties to critical care physicians who deal with multiorgan failure rather than patients presenting to the emergency department with chest pain or single-organ pathology. The recent penetration of high sensitivity (hs) cTn, which replace fourth-generation cTn assays, further compounds these diagnostic challenges.

The global cardiac biomarkers market has grown to $4.9 billion in 2015 from $4.4 billion in 2014. The market is expected to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2015 to 2020, increasing to over $8.8 billion in 2020.

Report Scope

The principal objectives of this report are to:

– Identify viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various platform technologies for cardiac marker segments of the diagnostic testing market.

– Obtain a complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing, and theranostics, while also appreciating these elements from their basic principles to their applications.

– Discover feasible market opportunities via identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases.

– Focus on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth.

– Present market figures for the current value of the cardiac marker testing market, projections and growth rates. These are taken from the most recently available from the global diagnostics industry.

By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:

– An improved understanding of the current state and future of the most exciting cardiac marker diagnostic testing market segments.

– The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline with SWOT analyses.

– A leading perspective of recent diagnostic test developments and revelations as well as knowledge of how they will influence selected clinical markets.

– Knowledge of the cardiac diagnostic testing market as an area of growth, research and investment.

This analysis covers the following categories of the cardiac diagnostic testing segments:

– AMI.

– Heart failure.

– Brain natriuretic peptide (BNP).

– Myoglobin.

– Homocysteine (Hcy).

– C-reactive protein (CRP).

– Pulmonary embolism (PE) D-dimer test.

– Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL).

– Stroke.

– Creatine kinase-myocardial band (CK-MB) and cardiac enzymes.

– Albumin.

– Cardiac markers used in clinical decisions.

– Cardiac markers in renal failure.

– Troponins in non-ischemic heart disease.

– Cardiac panels.

– POC cardiac markers.

Analyses include charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. In addition, a discussion of research on various illnesses provides the reader with a deeper understanding of the possibilities for future treatment and avenues for possible R&D budgets. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report. In addition, the study:

– Assesses cardiac marker diagnostic testing market drivers and bottlenecks from the perspective of the medical and scientific communities.

– Discusses the potential benefits of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market for various sectors of the medical and scientific community.

– Establishes the current total market size and future growth of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market and analyzes the current size and growth of individual segments.

– Provides current and forecasted market shares by company.

– Discusses profit and business opportunities by diagnostic testing segment.

– Provides strategic recommendations for near-term business opportunities.

– Assesses current commercial uses of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market.

Report Includes

– 64 data table and 40 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for cardiac biomarkers and related technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Classification of cardiac biomarkers by cerebrovascular, congestive, coronary, hypertensive, and peripheral arterial disease

– Background and clinical values of cardiac biomarkers, including B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), C-reactive protein (CRP), choline, creatine kinase MB (CK-MB), D-dimer, glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), heart fatty acid binding protein (H-FABP), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), myeloperoxidase (MPO), myoglobin, soluble fragment CD40 ligand (sCD40L), and troponin I (cTnI)/troponin T (cTnT)

– Examination of the technology regarding diagnostic methods, instrumentation, newly issued patents, and new patent applications

– Coverage of clinical guidelines and government regulations

– Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including Abbott Laboratories, Biomérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Life Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Life Science Inc. Randox Laboratories Ltd., Roche, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Siemens Ag, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Cardiovascular Disease and Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

Chapter 4 Introduction to Cardiac Biomarkers

Chapter 5 Review of Key Individual Cardiac Biomarkers

Chapter 6 Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements for Cardiac Biomarkers

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments for Cardiac Biomarkers

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix A: Company Addresses and Contact Details

Chapter 11 Appendix B: Government Regulatory Agencies and Professional Organizations

