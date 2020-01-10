Brilliant Sole Makes Any Shoe a Smart Shoe: CES 2020

January 10th, 2020 Exclusive, Rehab, Sports Medicine

Our feet are impressively capable, but they’re virtually ignored as a method for interacting with computers and other electronics. Brilliant Sole, a company out of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been developing technologies to allow the feet, via a pair of smart soles, to be used as a controller for other devices. We envision such capabilities to be used in medicine to help rehabilitate patients, to provide some disabled folks with a novel controller option, to monitor certain diseases and conditions, and to track how individuals exercise.

Here’s a company rep giving us a quick intro to the company at CES 2020:

Link: Brilliant Sole homepage…

