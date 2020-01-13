Breast Reconstruction Market Size 2020-2026 | Global Market Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Regional Analysis & Forecast

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Acellular Dermal Matrix, Others), By Placement (Submuscular Insertion, Subglandular Insertion, Dual-Plane Insertion), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The report on the breast reconstruction market thoroughly delineates several aspects of the market that are likely to have considerable influence on market growth.

These aspects include opportunities, drivers, trends, restraints, and threats. Furthermore, the report offers a deep-dive assessment of the competitive landscape by pining different strategies and developments. In order to offer an exhaustive analysis of the market, the report sheds light on market segregation. Our analysts have used primary and secondary sources to offer an in-depth analysis of the market.

Leading Players operating in the Breast Reconstruction Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

ALLERGAN

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

The American Cancer Society states that women who undergo breast reconstruction surgery, later followed by radiation therapy, have lesser chances of breast cancer reoccurrence. These women have better survival rates, aiding to the growth of the global breast reconstruction market. Breast reconstruction not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of women but restores the emotional and social well-being of women.

As per a study conducted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or BCRF, breast cancer is highly prevalent among American women after skin cancer. This has led to the rising demand for lumpectomy and mastectomy surgical procedures, favouring the breast reconstruction market growth. Establishment Labs developed a Motiva implant integrated with SmoothSilk technology and researchers say that this is likely to be one of the safest implants.

Once the implant receives FDA approval, it will be available in the market from 2022. Not every woman suffering from breast cancer can undergo breast reconstruction. It depends on a multitude of factors which include the status of cancer stage and its treatment, overall health, body type, and lifestyle.

Breast Implants Procedures to See Higher Demand

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights states, “Among different product segments, breast implants are anticipated to cover the major part of the breast reconstruction market share. This is primarily owing to the increasing number of implant procedures across the world. The increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance along with rising disposable income is expected to drive the growth of the segments in the forthcoming years.”

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

Others

By Placement

Submuscular Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Dual-Plane Insertion

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

Regional Analysis (By Countries)

United States- (Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, Kansas, South Carolina, Minnesota, Alabama, Kentucky, Oregon, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, New York, Florida, District of Colu, Iowa, Georgia, Oklahoma, Indiana, Missouri & More)

Australia- (Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria & More)

United Kingdom- (Wales, England, Scotland & More)

Canada- (Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Québec & More)

New Zealand

Ireland

Singapore

South Africa

Malaysia

Vietnam

