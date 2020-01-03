Breast Implants Market 2020 | Research and Clinical Trends to Watch

Rising desire to look attractive and fit among women augments demand for breast implants procedures. As per the report, the global breast implants market was worth US$ USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026. The market is likely to expand a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2026. As per a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation surgery with the help of implantation rose to 13% across the world between 2016 and 2027.

Technological advancements have revolutionized the breast implants market. Advancements in gummy bear breast implants and emergence of a minimally-invasive under-the-muscle breast enlargement are likely to fuel demand for breast implants.

Key Players Operating in The breast implants market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Allergan

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION

AMSilk GmbH and POLYTECH to Initiate a Clinical Study on Silk-coated Silicone Breast Implant

Primarily, breast implants are made of saline and silicone. In addition to this, breast implants can be found in two shapes which include anatomical and round. Of these two products, silicone segment covered the maximum share in 2018. The increasing preference for silicone breast implants is the primary factor driving the segment’s growth. These type of implants are FDA approved for breast augmentation in women aged 22 years and above. It is important to visit a plastic surgeon and see if silicone breast implants are operating properly.

In 2018, AMSilk GmbH partnered with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH to start a clinical study on silk-coated silicone breast implants called SILKline in Europe.

Other companies are also putting efforts to stay ahead of the competition. For instance,

June 2019: GC Aesthetics launched a digital consultation solution (DCS) called Eve 4.0 in June 2019. This solution aims to offer aid to patients undergoing breast augmentation or reconstruction surgery in Brazil and Europe.

May 2019: The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery joined hands with RealSelf for initiating a clinical study on breast implants.

