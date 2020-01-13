Bone Growth Stimulator Market 2020 – 2026 | Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

With impetus from increasing incidence of degenerative bone diseases, the bone growth stimulator market is likely to expand at 4.6% between 2019 and 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bone growth stimulator market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Non-union and Union Bone Fractures), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Home Care), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to reach US$ 2,624.8 Mn by the end of 2026. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,837.2 Mn in 2018.

Successful clinical studies on bone morphogenetic proteins have led to an increase in market potential. Newer bone growth stimulation devices have had a positive impact on the orthopedic surgeries, worldwide.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Medtronic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Elizur Corporation

Bioventus

Ossatec Benelux BV

IGEA S.p.a

Other players

Orthofix’s ‘PhysioStim’ Bags Dual Approval

In March 2018, Orthofix announced that it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission for its device “PhysioStim”. The device is used as a non-surgical treatment method with fractures of extreme degree. PhysioStim is used in cases where fractures where chances of natural healing are very slim or next to none. The use of pulse electromagnetic field helps in regaining tissues for bone healing.

Physiostim is hugely successful among surgeons and related healthcare professionals. Additionally, the integration of PhysioStim app in smart phones have fuelled the demand for this device among end users. PhysioStim’s success has a direct impact on the global bone growth stimulator market and is likely to boost the market in the forthcoming years.

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices to Emerge as the Leading Segment

Recent product innovations have had a major impact on the global bone growth stimulation devices market. Increasing incidence of glaucoma led has created a demand for advanced bone growth stimulators, that would essentially operate in smaller span and with more efficiency. The advent of electrical and ultrasound devices has encouraged market competitors.

Rising uptake of electrical stimulators and ultra sound stimulators has contributed to the growth of the global bone growth stimulator market. Furthermore, increasing cases of non-union fractures have led to an increased demand for bone growth stimulators. Favorable health reimbursement policies associated with bone growth stimulation devices have created an increased demand for these devices, which in turn have a positive impact on the growth of the global market and are likely to boost the market in the coming years.

