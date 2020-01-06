The blood glucose meter market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to advent of non-invasive devices. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Blood Glucose Meters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 7,419.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that this market is likely to reach US$ 15,415.6 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6%. In this report, Fortune Business Insights has indicated that the market will grow in the near future due to the increasing demand and the subsequently rising uptake of blood glucose meters. Increasing incidence of diabetes has been a leading factor that is responsible for the surge in demand of blood glucose meters.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blood-glucose-meters-market-100770

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Blood Glucose Meter Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Blood Glucose Meter Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Blood Glucose Meter Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dexcom, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Lifespan Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Abbott

Sanofi

DiaMonTech GmbH

Other players

LifeScan and Sanvita Medical Collaborate to Develop Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

In May 2019, LifeScan announced that it has reached an agreement with Sanvita Medical for development and marketing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. Through this agreement, the company aims at making CGM devices available throughout North America and certain parts of Europe in initial years, with an aim of expanding in other parts of the world in the coming years.

The company boasts an attractive product portfolio and its latest addition of CGM devices will bode well for the future business expansion. This partnership will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blood-glucose-meters-market-100770

Launch of DiaMonTech’s IR-based Blood Glucose Meter to Spur Growth Opportunities

Conventional blood glucose meters involved the need for invasive techniques for diagnosis. The most commonly used methods involved taking blood samples with the help of needle pricks in fingers. The needle prick method was painful for many users and it caused discomfort to some.

Therefore, there has been a constant need for an alternative to the invasive devices for continuous glucose monitoring. In 2018, DiaMonTech announced the launch of a compact blood glucose meter. The device performed on an infra-red technology that is used to count the glucose molecules. This product is likely to transform existing blood glucose monitoring techniques and is likely to witness high demand from around the world.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence And Incidence Of Diabetes, By Key Countries

Pricing Analysis

Technological Advancements

Key Industry Trends

Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions Global Blood Glucose Meter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Invasive Non-Invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Wearable Non-Wearable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blood-glucose-meters-market-100770

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Blood Glucose Meter Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Blood Glucose Meter Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

The Rubik’s Cube Wikipedia is a the best place to learn about the Worlds best selling puzzle toy.