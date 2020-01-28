Bioinformatics Market Application 2020 – Industry Trends, Global Analysis, DNA Sequence Technology, Business Growth & Demand, Top 5 Leading Players, Sectors & Services and Forecast by 2022

Bioinformatics Market Overview

The global bioinformatics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global bioinformatics market is mainly driven by the growing demand in developing countries in enhancing their healthcare sector and making advanced healthcare modalities available to patients.

Get Premium Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2265

The growing demand for electronic healthcare data storage is likely to be a major driver for the global bioinformatics market. The reliance on manual and paper-based documentation of healthcare procedures has resulted in unmanageable volumes of healthcare information, which can make it difficult to locate individual patients and their medical history. Electronic healthcare records, which are but the first step of the bioinformatics market, have already become widely popular in developed countries due to the benefits they present in terms of consistent data storage over the long term and ease in acquiring specific details at any given time. The growing demand for e-prescriptions and online pharmacies is likely to further the cause of the bioinformatics market over the forecast period, as strong bioinformatics networks are needed to operate and manage e-prescriptions and the related documentation.

The growing demand for strong data storage facilities in medical research is also likely to be a major driver for the global Bioinformatics Market. Bioinformatics plays a key role in genetic studies, in which it helps track details regarding multiple genes and their multifarious associations with the indicators being studied in the respective trial. The growing dependence on genetic studies in cancer research is likely to be a major driver for the global bioinformatics market over the forecast period, as cancer research has received strong government backing across the world. Other medical research applications are also likely to make use of bioinformatics systems on a large scale in the coming years, leading to steady growth of the global bioinformatics market over the forecast period.

Bioinformatics Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global bioinformatics market include

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Dassault Systemes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina Inc.

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the bioinformatics market based on sector, services and technology, and application.

By application, the bioinformatics market is segmented into DNA sequences, molecular phylogenetics, metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, drug design, genomics, chemoinformatics, and others. Of this, the genomics segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to its rising application in preventive and personalized medicine.

By services and technology, the bioinformatics market is segmented into sequence manipulation, data warehousing, sequence analysis, among others.

By sector, the bioinformatics market is segmented into agriculture bioinformatics, medical bioinformatics, animal informatics, and others. Of these, the medical bioinformatics segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is on account of the increasing adoption of bioinformatics in clinical and pharma applications.

Bioinformatics Market Regional Analysis:

The global bioinformatics market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The global bioinformatics market is dominated by the Americas and Europe in terms of region due to the presence of strong telecommunications infrastructure in these regions to support advanced bioinformatics processes. The presence of a strong wireless internet and other telecommunication features is crucial for a bioinformatics system to function productively. This has actually been one of the key factors that has held back the bioinformatics market in underdeveloped regions.

In April 2019, researchers from UCLA announced a plan to develop a system that would allow scientists in developing countries to use cloud computing and big data analytics to accelerate the development of the bioinformatics field in their own countries. Efforts such as these are the result of the growing awareness of the disparity in terms of telecommunications infrastructure between developed and developing countries.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing efforts from governments in the region to incorporate powerful bioinformatics programs into the day-to-day functioning of their country’s healthcare sector.

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY SECTOR, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY REGION, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY SECTOR

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET, BY REGION

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL BIOINFORMATICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS, 2015 (%)

OBTAIN RESEARCH REPORT DETAILS WITH TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bioinformatics-market-2265

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com