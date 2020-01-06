Best Breast Implants Products Market Statistical Data, Top Manufacturing Companies, Share, New Techniques and Growing Industry Trends

Breast Implants Market Analysis 2020 By Product (Silicone implants, Saline implants, Smooth Breast implants, Round implants), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Application (Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation), End-User (Clinics) – Global Industry Forecast Till 2023.

The global breast implants market is mainly driven by the growing demand for breast implants for cosmetic as well as medical purposes. The report profiles the global breast implants market in detail by delivering a detailed breakdown of the market’s leading drivers and restraints, as well as key players.

Breast Implants Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global breast implants market include Allergan (Actavis), GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Laboratoires Arion, CEREPLAS, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Co. Ltd., Hans Biomed Co. Ltd., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Mentor Worldwide LLC, and Sientra Inc.

Latest Industry Updates

A class action lawsuit was filed against Allergan after a link was discovered between Allergan’s breast implant products and the presence of a rare type of cancer linked to breast implants. This led to Allergan recalling its BIOCELL line of textured breast implants.

The product has undergone several phases of evolution over the years. Modern breast implants are made of silica solutions, saline or silicone gel. These implants are used to reconstruct, repair and enhance breast implants. A data released by America Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2015, nearly 106,000 breast reconstruction procedures were undertaken in the U.S.

Ireland based pharmaceutical company Allergan Plc is set to recall and halt the commercial distribution of its Biocell textured breast implants in Canada. This came after the country’s apex health agency ordered to cease the commercial distribution and marketing of the implants, citing potential health risks.

A privately held medical technology company GC Aesthetics, Inc., recently unveiled two new products. The products will leverage advanced software technologies to offer unique solutions to patients who want to enhance their physical appearance.

The global breast implant market is majorly driven by the growing demand for breast implants for cosmetic purposes. Many female consumers are becoming aware of breast implants and are increasingly looking to spend their disposable income on cosmetic implants such as breast implants. The increasing disposable income of female consumers in developed economies such as the U.S. and other countries in Western Europe is likely to be a major driver for the global breast implants market over the forecast period. Breast implants have become a valuable tool for women to feel better about themselves, as many women maintain a connection between their self-worth and the size of their breasts. This has resulted in a growing demand for breast implants in recent years, as many women are looking to increase the size of their natural breasts through artificial supplementation.

The global breast implants market is segmented on the basis of end use, application, shape, product type, and region.

The growing prevalence of breast cancer among women in developed Western economies is also likely to be a major driver for the global breast implants market. Breast cancer often results in disfiguration of the breasts, as significant masses may need to be removed due to the growth of tumorous cells. This has led to a growing demand for breast implants, as women are increasingly looking to cover up the damage caused by breast cancer and present a healthy front, which starts with restructuring the breast tissue to maintain an attractive appearance.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global breast implants market, followed by Europe. The widespread awareness about breast implants in these regions has been a major driver for the breast implants market. High disposable income of female consumers in this region is also likely to be a major driver for the breast implant market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to witness a rapid growth of the breast implants market in the coming years, as new facilities are established, and new infrastructure supply lines are developed.

