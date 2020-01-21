Autotransfusion Devices Market 2020: Global Size, Regional Overview, Companies, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Forces Analysis, Challenges and 2026 Global Forecast

The global autotransfusion devices market size is predicted to reach USD 320.5 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The shortage of allogeneic blood and surge in invasive surgeries in developed as well as developing countries will boost the autotransfusion devices market trends in the forthcoming years. According to a survey conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, the patient group over 60 years had the highest consumption of allogeneic blood, accounting for an estimated 79.0% of the total blood transfusion that took place in the developed regions. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures and surge in critical injuries are factors expected to fuel demand for autotransfusion devices in the foreseeable future.

Leading Players operating in the Autotransfusion Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Haemonetics Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures to Present Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

The increasing number of surgical procedures due to the utilization of intraoperative & postoperative cell salvage will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the complications associated with allogeneic transfusions will contribute positively to the growth of the autotransfusion devices market in the forthcoming years. The rising number of high-bleeding surgeries among patients in developed as well as developing countries will also foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the increasing cases of hip and knee replacements are predicted to fuel demand for autotransfusion devices, which, in turn, will boost the autotransfusion devices market revenue. According to a study conducted by the Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, US, the number of open hernia procedures surged to an estimation of 12.0% during 2009-2013 in the U.S. Moreover, the growing cases of cesarean section procedures will accelerate autotransfusion devices market share in the foreseeable future. For instance, according to OECD, the number of cesarean section procedures in the UK grew from 204,057 in 2016 to 206,620 in 2017.

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Revenue in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 125.8 million in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant in the autotransfusion devices market during the forecast period. The rising inclination towards autologous blood transfusion in major cardiovascular & orthopedic surgeries will support the growth of the autologous blood transfusion devices market in North America. The developed healthcare infrastructure will further contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

In Europe, the rapidly increasing number of surgeries coupled with a strong emphasis on the adoption of intraoperative and postoperative cell salvage techniques are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market. Additionally, growing efficiency in blood transfusion devices in countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and others will further foster the growth of the market in Europe. According to a study conducted by Cochrane in 2010, the use of autotransfusion systems in orthopedic and cardiovascular surgical procedures showed an average saving of 0.7 units of blood per patient. These factors together are expected to aid the expansion of the market in Europe.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions Number of Cardiovascular Procedures for Key Countries, 2018 Number of Orthopedic Procedures for Key Countries, 2018 Number of Obstetrics & Gynecological Procedures for Key Countries, 2018

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Autotransfusion Systems Consumables & Accessories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiovascular Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Neurological Surgeries Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Specialty Clinics & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



