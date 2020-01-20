At 8.9% CAGR, Tissue Glue And Bio-Adhesive Sealants Market To Surpass US$ 2,876.9 Million By 2027 | Cryolife, Baxter International Inc., Luna Innovations Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson etc | Says Coherent Market Insights

The molecules of protein-based sealants link to each other as well as to tissue repair proteins at the site of injury. These sealants are indicated for acute thoracic aortic dissection repair.

The global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market is estimated to account for US$ 1,509.6 Mn in terms of value in 2019 is expected to reach US$ 2,876.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants is expected to aid in growth of the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants over the forecast period. Bone and tissue glue are capable of mitigating morbidity rate, owing to enhanced and improved specifications and lessened surgery time. Moreover, the adoption of tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants is increasing for cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cosmetic surgery. For instance, BioGlue surgical adhesive is used to achieving hemostasis during cardiovascular surgery.

Global Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Market: Opportunities

Tough hydrogels can replicate both chemical and mechanical properties of native tissue for diverse biomedical applications. Key players in the market can focus on use of tough hydrogels for biomedical applications such as tissue adhesive, tissue engineering, and soft actuator.

Global Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Market: Restraints

Stringent rules for product approval are expected to hinder growth of the market. Moreover, some surgical sealants demonstrate less glue quality and have restricted applications. For instance, cyanoacrylate glues have are effective in surgical procedures. However, these glues are toxic in nature, which restricts their adoption. This in turn is expected to hamper growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

Fibrin sealant sub segment in product type segment of the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market was valued at US$ 569.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,250.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Fibrin sealants are increasingly being used in applications involving surgeries, and cosmetic applications as these products are biocompatible and biodegradable. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The cardiovascular surgery sub segment in application segment held dominant position in the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market in 2018, accounting for 40.0% share in terms of value.

Increasing prevalence of cardiac conditions that require surgical intervention is supporting growth of the segment. As sealants are used in surgeries to promote hemostasis, and tissue sealing. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The hospitals segment held dominant position in the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market in 2018, accounting for 69.1% share in terms of value, followed by specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers, respectively.

Surgical procedures for all the diseases are carried out in the hospitals, moreover, there are large number of hospitals present across all the regions which perform all kinds of surgeries that make use of bio-adhesive sealants.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing increasing adoption of inorganic activities by market players. For instance, in December 2019, Baxter International Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi.

Major players in the market are focused on launching protein-based biosurgery solutions to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Grifols launched VISTASEAL, its first plasma-protein-based biosurgery solution.

Regulations

Europe

Medical devices manufacturers are free to approach any NB in Europe that has been designated for the respective conformity assessment procedure NB: The lists of notified bodies are given ‘for information only’ and are valid till the date indicated. Information is made available as provided by the designating authorities of the member states.



Global Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market include Cryolife, Baxter International Inc., Luna Innovations Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., Chemence Medical, Inc., Tissuemed Ltd., C.R. Bard Inc., and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Global Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Market: Key Developments

In 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc acquired Sealantis, an Israel-based medical device company with a patent-protected internal sealant technology platform.

In December 2019, Ethicon launched Vistaseal Fibrin Sealant to help surgeons manage bleeding during surgery.

