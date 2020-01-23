Aromatherapy Market Dynamic Revenue 2020, Business Forecast, Global Analysis by Size, Key Trends, Comprehensive Analysis by Top Leader And Industry Forecast by 2023

Aromatherapy Market is expected to reach $ 4.3 billion with projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 6.18 % during 2017-2023. Global Aromatherapy Market offer By Product (Essential Oils (Floral, Citrus, Green/Vegetative, Herbaceous/Camphoraceous, Spicy), Carrier Oils and blended oils), Equipment (Nebulizer Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Heat Diffuser), By Application (Tropical, Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion); By Therapeutic Application (Relaxation and Sleep, Pain Management, Skin and Hair Care, Other remedies).

Surgeries and medicines made from chemicals are not the remedies for every medical problem. Sometimes, aromatherapy can heal patients in miraculous ways if patients can use aromatic plant oils (including essential oils and other aroma compounds) in the correct manner. Therefore, the market for aromatherapy is rising due to various factors that include the growing lifestyle industry, large number of people opting for aromatherapy and non-invasive nature of aromatherapy. Aromatherapy via essential oils can not only combat cold and breathing disorders, it can also enhance the immunity (and resistance against diseases) of the human body. Aromatherapy is also the remedy for problems that are caused by the modern lifestyle. The market restraints that are likely to slow down the growth of the aromatherapy market include increasing stringency of regulations such as indications which a brand has to provide. For example, the brand needs to mention the category the essential oil falls in.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about global aromatherapy market. The theory of this report anticipates 6.18% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market growth is expected to reach the US $ 4.3 bn by the end of the forecast period. This report analyzes the market structure with the forecast for six years, factors affecting market growth, on the basis of porters five force analysis, price analysis, and supply chain analysis. It also lists the key players and explores their business strategies. Market developments that are competitive in nature include the development of new treatments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic alliances.

The global aromatherapy market has been segmented on the basis of the product. The product-based segmentation covers application, essential oils, equipment, therapeutic application and lastly region. The application segment has been sub-segmented into inhalation, tropical, and aerial diffusion. Based on essential oils, the market segmentation comprises of citrus, floral, green/vegetative, herbaceous/camphoraceous, & spicy and others. The equipment segment has been segmented into heat diffuser, nebulizer diffuser, and ultrasonic diffuser. On the basis of therapeutic application, the market has been segmented into pain management, relaxation and sleep, skin and hair care, and other remedies.

The regional segmentation of the global Aromatherapy Market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The biggest regional market in the global aromatherapy market in North America, and the backbone of this market is the revenue from the United States of America (USA). Due high density of population and high per capita income, the USA is a big market by default. The only restraint in this region is ambiguity and uncertainty of the therapeutic potential of aromatherapy. The second largest and fastest growing market for aromatherapy is Europe. In Europe, France is the biggest market for aromatherapy due to a tradition of aromatics whereas Italy is the second largest market. Majority of the biggest players of the global aromatherapy market are also based in North America and Europe. This is also another reason for these two continents emerging as the two biggest regional markets. Asia Pacific region is witnessing a steady growth of the aromatherapy market with China being the biggest market due to the high population while India is the second largest market here. As China and India have traditions of aromatherapy, in these countries, the market is high despite lower per capita income compared to developed regions. In the MEA region, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are very lucrative markets due to their greater wealth and the greater expansion of tourism in these regions. Among African countries, Algeria, Egypt, and South Africa. Due to poor income and low expenditure on public healthcare, the market of remaining Africa is low.

Key Players

The key players in global aromatherapy market include Air Aroma (USA), Nu Skin (USA), Muji (Japan), Tree of Life (made by Jaroma), Young Living (USA), Zija International (China), dōTERRA (USA), NOW Foods (USA), and Neal’s Yard Remedies (United Kingdom).

Latest Industry News

Olfinity, an intelligent air system is set to bring air purification, air quality assessment, and controlled aromatherapy together in a series of products. These products are meant to improve indoor health and wellness. The Olfinity series of products includes an air monitor, air purifier, and aromatherapy diffuser.

Entering the “wellness market,” popular retailer Anthropologie is launching a new range of products that includes aromatherapy and essential oils, books and stationery, coffee and teas, crystals, fitness products, hair and skin care items, and supplements.

