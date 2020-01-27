Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market is Set To Achieve $16,865 Mn by 2026

Presence of guidelines acclaiming the usage of statins, surge in prevalence of hyperlipidemia all around the world, and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the global antihyperlipidemic drug market.

According to the report, the global Antihyperlipidemic drugs market was estimated at $9.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.86 billion by 2026, garnering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Presence of guidelines acclaiming the usage of statins, increase in incidence of hyperlipidemia across the globe, and upsurge in healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the global antihyperlipidemic drug market. On the other hand, upcoming patent expiration of drugs impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth potential in developing economies is projected to usher in a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The statins segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on drug class, the statins segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The PCSK9 inhibitors segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% by the end of 2026. Rest of the segments analyzed by drug class include bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibric acid derivatives, combination, and others.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest share in 2018, generating nearly one-third of the total market, and is expected to lead the trail during the estimated period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% till 2026. The other regions analyzed across the market include Europe and LAMEA.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Drug Class, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Frontrunners in the industry-

Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis International AG., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Daiichi Sankyo Company. These players have incorporated different strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to heighten their stand in the market.

