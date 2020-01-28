Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market To Reach $19.33 Billion By 2026

Increase in severe road accidents and the remarkable surge in surgical procedures are expected to propel the growth of the global antifibrinolytics drugs market. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% through 2026. On the other hand, the surgeries segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Antifibrinolytic drugs market was pegged at $13.59 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $19.33 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6279

Increase in severe road accidents and remarkable surge in surgical procedures drive the growth of the global antifibrinolytics drugs market. On the contrary, high cost of these drugs hinders the market growth. However, unexplored potential in emerging economies creates lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global antifibrinolytic drugs market is divided on the basis of indication, end user, and geography. Based on indication, the market is segmented into gynecology, hereditary angioedema, fibrinolytic response testing, surgeries, and others. The surgeries segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. However, the gynecology segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare specialty processes. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the trauma center segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage of these drugs in hospitals as the majority of the surgeries are performed in hospitals.

Ask For Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6279

The global antifibrinolytics drugs market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% through 2026, due to rise in road accidents in the region. However, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Indication, By End User, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The global antifibrinolytics drugs market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Akorn, Mylan, Zydus Cadila, ACIC Fine Chems, Amerigen Pharms Ltd., Pfizer (GenMed), Sanofi, and Takeda.

Related Reports:

Advanced Wound Care Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Pain Management Drugs Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us:-

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht