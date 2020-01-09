Antidiabetics Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2025

Global Antidiabetics Market report will answer various questions related to Antidiabetics Market growth expected in the market segments, technological innovations, Antidiabetics Market scope and details related to emerging market segments.

World Antidiabetics Market is valued at USD 67.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 132.79 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 10.2% over the forecast period.

Antidiabetics is commonly used to manage diabetes with the help of antidiabetic agent. It helps a person with diabetes, to control their level of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It mainly includes insulin and the oral hypoglycemic agents. There are different classes of anti-diabetic drugs and their selection depends on the nature of the diabetes, age and situation of the person, as well as on some other factors.

Antidiabetic agents denote to all the different types of medicine involved in the treatment of diabetes. All these agents aim to reduce blood sugar levels to an acceptable range (called achieving normoglycemia) and relieve symptoms of diabetes such as thirst, excessive urination, and ketoacidosis (a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when the body cannot use glucose as a fuel source).

Global antidiabetics market report covers prominent players like Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and others.

Global antidiabetics market report is segmented on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and regional & country level. Based on product global antidiabetics market is classified as rapid acting insulin, long acting insulin, premixed insulin, short acting insulin, and intermediate acting insulin. Based upon drug class, global antidiabetics market is classified into alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, biguanides, sulphonylureas, GLP-1 agonist, meglitinides, DPP-4 inhibitors, sglt-2, and thiazolidinedione. Based upon route of administration, global antidiabetics market is classified as insulin syringe/insulin pen, insulin pump, intravenous infusion, and oral.

Global Antidiabetics Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Rapid Acting Insulin, Long Acting Insulin, Premixed Insulin, Short Acting Insulin, Intermediate Acting Insulin

By Drug Class:

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Biguanides, Sulphonylureas, GLP-1 Agonist, Meglitinides, DPP-4 Inhibitors, SGLT-2, Thiazolidinedione

By Route of Administration:

Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Intravenous Infusion, Oral

Global Antidiabetics Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expecetd to dominate the global antidiabetics market due to high market penetration of modern insulin products such as long-acting, rapid acting insulin analogs and DPP-4 drugs such as Januvia, Onglyza and Nesina in this region. In addition, presence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness levels and reimbursement framework are the others major factors contributing to its large share.

Asia Pacific is expeceted to witness a lucrative growth in this market. This growth is attributed to the rapidly improving healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes and increasing patient disposable incomes in this region. According to American Diabetes Association, in Asia-Pacific, the incidence of type 1 diabetes for young aged 0-9 years was 6.4 per 100,000 person-years and 7.4 per 100,000 person-years for youth aged 10-19 years. The incidence of type 2 diabetes was 12.1 per 100,000 person-years for youth aged 10–19 years.

The regions covered in this Global Antidiabetics Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of antidiabetics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Antidiabetics Market Dynamics –

Increasing incidence rate of diabetics and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors which are driving the growth of the market across the globe. As per Diabetes Atlas 8th edition 2017, International Diabetes Federation, there are around 425 million people in the world who are living with diabetes, with Type 2 diabetes accounting for 90 – 95 % of all cases. This number is expected to increase to 629 million people by 2045. However, the high cost of drugs is considered as a major restraint for the market growth within the forecast period. In spite of that, need for development of affordable drugs, especially in emerging nations will result into huge pipeline portfolio of firms, further offering lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period.

