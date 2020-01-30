Anti-Rheumatics Market to Reach $71.93 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 2.9% CAGR

“Surge in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, rise in geriatric population, and increase in incidence of obesity across the world fuels the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. Region across North America held the largest market share in 2018.”

The global anti-rheumatics industry accounted for $57.22 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $71.93 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, market size & share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidence of obesity across the world propels the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. However, side effects related to the medication, and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars impede the growth of the market. Moreover, R&D activities in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics offers lucrative opportunities in the market.

Based on drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment held more than one-third of the total market share of the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position throughout the study period. However, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the prescription-based drugs segment contributed to the highest share in the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the over-the-counter drugs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-rheumatics market, and will lead during the forecast period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The key market players discussed in the research include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnsons, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc, Celegene Corporations, MedImmune, LLC, Celltrion Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment occupied approximately two-fifth share of the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018.

The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The prescription-based drugs segment accounted for three-fourth share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Drug Class, Type Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

