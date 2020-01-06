Antacid Medications Market – Therapeutics, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Future Technologies and Professional Insights 2020 – Forecast To 2026

Global Antacid Medications Market

An antacid is a medication that helps neutralize stomach acidity and relieves heartburn, indigestion, or an upset stomach. Antacid medications are usually recommended for minor symptoms. Antacids are generally composed of magnesium carbonate, aluminum hydroxide, and magnesium trisilicate. However, often there are several cases of allergic reactions caused by antacids reported globally. Antacids containing excessive amounts of magnesium might trigger diarrhea, while those containing high levels of calcium and aluminum might cause constipation. Long-term usage of antacids could potentially lead to kidney stones, as well as increase the risk of contracting osteoporosis. The most recognized antacid brands include Alka Seltzer, Gelusil, Milk of Magnesia, Maalox, Gaviscon, Mylanta, Rolaids, and Tums.

Global Antacid Medications Market – Distribution Channels

Antacids are sold through two main distribution channels, namely, chemists and non-chemists. Non-chemists comprise grocers, general stores, and food stores. Abbott’s Digene and Pfizer’s Gelusil are some of the modern, science-based medicines, Eno and Pudin Hara have an Ayurvedic base and are easily available over the counter. Over-the-counter availability of antacids has allowed individuals to self-medicate their bouts of acid reflux. However, if these medicines are consumed regularly, there could be higher chances of a person suffering from a cardiac arrest or stroke in the future. Antacids are available in different forms, such as water dissolving tablets, powder, and melt-in-mouth granules.

Global Antacid Medications Market Taxonomy – Formulation, Drug, and Demographics

The global antacid medications market is classified on the basis of formulation, drug, and demographics. Based on formulation, the global antacid medications market is segmented into tablets, capsules, suspensions, and drops. On the basis of demographics, the global market is classified as ‘products for pediatrics’ and ‘products for adults’. While speaking of the drug type, the global antacid medications market segmented into histamine-2 (H2) blockers, proton pump inhibitors, and pro-motility agents. Examples of H2 blocker include Nizatidine, Ranitidine, Cimetidine, and famotidine, whereas, the commonly used proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux include Rabeprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Pantoprazole, and Omeprazole. Pro-motility agents are used to stimulate the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and therefore, strengthen the lower esophageal sphincter and reduce acid reflux.

Growing trend of self-medication is driving the global antacid medications market growth

Surging inclination towards self-medication, which is supported by the increasing availability of over-the-counter products, is expected to propel the global antacid medications market development in the upcoming years.

Global Antacid Medications Market – Regional Outlook

Rising trend of self-medication for treating gastrointestinal disorders fuels the global demand for over-the-counter antacid products. The growing use of antacids in North America, owing to rising incidences of the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is thus expected to lead to rampant increase in demand for the same in the region. As per a study conducted by the American Gastroenterological Association, published in February 2016, around one-third of the population in the U.S. suffers from GERD. Furthermore, according to a study issued in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in June 2014, the growth rate of GERD prevalence ranged from 18.1%–27.8% in North America, 8.7%–33.1% in the Middle East, 8.8%–25.9% in Europe, 2.5%–7.8% in Southeast Asia, and around 11.6% in Australia. Hence, the growing prevalence of GERD creates a favorable environment for the global antacid medications market growth.

Global Antacid Medications Market – Key Players & Major Developments

Some of the most prominent companies involved in the global antacid medications market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Dabur India Limited, Abbott Laboratories, and Pfizer Inc. These market players are involved in various business strategies, such as product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market presence. For instance, Sun Pharma launched an Ayurvedic digestive remedy, called Pepmelt, to compete with other popular antacid brands, such as Eno (GSK consumer healthcare), Digene (Abbott India), Pudin Hara (Dabur), and Gelusil (Pfizer). In June 2017, Pfizer India acquired AstraZeneca’s Nekasium, a drug used as an antacid. Nekasium was launched in India in 2006 and has since been recommended by doctors for the treatment of hyperacidity. Furthermore, in October 2018, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched ‘Omeprazole’ delayed-release tablets in the U.S. market, which can be used for frequent heartburn issues.

