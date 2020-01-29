Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Growth Opportunities to Tap into in 2020| QYR Consulting

A new report released by QYR Consulting titled, “Global Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market Report, History and Forecast 2014 – 2025” offers extensive market study along with factors that are driving the growth of the market. According to the report, the global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market was valued at US$ 16.0 Mn in 2018 and it is likely to attain the value of US$ 200.0 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a gigantic CAGR of 37.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

Prominent Companies are Keen to Engage in Strategic Collaborations

Some of the key players operating in the worldwide Animal Stem Cell industry are VETSTEM BIOPHARMA, Medivet Biologics LLC, J-ARM, VetCell Therapeutics, Magellan Stem Cells, Celvet Inc., Animal Cell Therapies, Animacel, Cell Therapy Sciences, Animal Stem Care, and Kintaro Cells Power. The market players are involved in strategic collaborations to improve their market position.

For instance, in 2017 VetCell Therapeutics announced a collaborative partnership with Western University of Health Sciences to study treatment of canine atopic dermatitis with stem cells.

Market Dynamics

Quality Treatment in Veterinary Care is Expected to Foster the Market Growth

Increasing demand for quality treatment of animals for injury with the help of therapy of transferring stem cells is expected to play a major role in the growth of the market. Increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders in animals and a growing emphasis on providing treatment without side-effects is contributing to the growth of the market. Recent developments in stem cell therapy have enabled treatment of other animals besides dogs, cats, and horses, which is facilitating the protection of animals. This is likely to boost the growth of the Animal Stem Cell Therapy industry over the next few years.

Segmental Analysis

Increasing Demand for Treatment of Animals is Likely to Fuel the Growth of the Veterinary Hospitals Segment

The end-user segment of the Animal Stem Cell Therapy industry is divided into Research Organizations and Veterinary Hospitals. In veterinary hospitals stem cell therapy offers the most promising and flexible option to restore function and improve animal health. Stem Cell Therapy is mainly used for treatment in canines, which is expected to fuel the growth of the veterinary hospital segment.

The product type segment of the Animal Stem Cell Therapy industry is classified into Horses, Dogs, and Others.

Regional Analysis

A Large Number of Pet Owners Offer Growth Potential for the U.S. Market

The region of North America is expected to grab a substantial share of the market due to high awareness regarding pet-care. The U.S. has a huge demand for Animal Stem Cell Therapy due to a large number of pet owners and increasing government support in animal healthcare, which is driving the growth of the Animal Stem Cell Therapy industry.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the increasing adoption of pet animals and the rising number of veterinary and day-to-day pet care institutions is likely to foster the growth of the market.

