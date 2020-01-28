Ambulatory Surgical Center Market 2020 Predicted To Reach US$ 112,823.4 Million By Industry Size Till 2027 | Company Profiles: AmSurg Corp.*, HCA Holdings, Inc., Heathway Medical Group etc.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are alternatives to hospital-based outpatient operating rooms. These centers are cost-effective and offer quality care & positive patient outcome.

The global ambulatory surgical center market is estimated to account for US$ 112,823.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market: Drivers

Increasing volume of ASC services is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, According to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the number of outpatient surgeries (in terms of volume) in hospitals from 2016 to 2021 is expected to rise from 8% to 16%, annually.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market: Opportunities

Increasing investment in ASCs is expected offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in January 2020, The Firmament Group announced an investment in three ophthalmology practices and an ambulatory surgery center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market: Restraints

Recruiting surgeons that are more familiar with the hospital setting is challenging and such surgeons take time to transition into the ASC environment. This in turn may lead to low number of joint replacement surgeons in ASCs, thereby hindering growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Multispecialty Centers segment in the global ambulatory surgical center market was valued at US$ 53,890.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 75,977.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing patient population suffering from chronic diseases and increasing demand for same day procedures is anticipated to assist the market growth during the forecasted period.

The Surgical Services segment held dominant position in the global ambulatory surgical center market in 2019, accounting for 67.9% share in terms of value followed by diagnostic services. Increasing number of surgical procedures in developed economies such as the U.S. is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Gastroenterology segment held dominant position in the global ambulatory surgical center market in 2019, accounting for 29.6% share in terms of value, followed by Ophthalmology and Pain/Neurology, respectively. Rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecasted period.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing increasing launch of ASCs. For instance, in June 2019, IU Health announced to start a US$ 20 million ambulatory surgery center with five operating rooms and five procedure rooms for more than 10 different specialties in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2020, MedProperties Realty Advisors LLC, Capital Security Advisors, and Physicians Realty Trust acquired the Eden Hill Medical Center in Delaware.

Regulations

French Regulatory

Decree no. 92-1101 and no. 92-1102 dated 2 October 1992 provided the regulatory framework for facilities providing anaesthesia or day surgery, by defining such facilities as providing alternatives to inpatient admission.

This 1992 decree, which was partially repealed by the decree of 6 May 2005 concerning hospitals and equipment, was incorporated into the French public health code (PHC).

Day surgery must meet technical criteria as defined in articles D. 6124-301 to 305 of the PHC concerning healthcare facilities that provide an alternative to hospital admission

Article D. 6124-301 of the PHC states that facilities that carry out day anaesthesia or surgery provide, over a working day of less than or equal to twelve hours, services that do not include overnight accommodation, for the benefit of patients whose state of health is compatible with such management methods.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global ambulatory surgical center market include, AmSurg Corp., HCA Holdings, Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., Surgery Partners, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Heathway Medical Group, Community Health Systems, Inc., and Vision Group Holdings.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market: Key Developments

In December 2019, Montecito Medical Real Estate finalized the acquisition of a premier medical office building and the state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Goochland, Virginia. The ASC is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC) and is licensed by the Virginia Department of Public Health.

In December 2019, Trinity Health’s St. Joseph Mercy Health System partnered with Schoolcraft College in Livonia to build ‘mini-hospital’ ambulatory health center.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Center Type: Single Specialty Centers Multispecialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Modality: Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Services: Diagnostic Services Surgical Services

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Speciality Area: Gastroenterology Ophthalmology Orthopedics Pain/Neurology Urology Dermatology Others

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa

Company Profiles AmSurg Corp.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies HCA Holdings, Inc. Tenet Healthcare Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. Surgery Partners Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America Heathway Medical Group Community Health Systems, Inc. Vision Group Holdings



