Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Allergen immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment for some types of allergies. It is useful for environmental allergies, allergies to insect bites, and asthma. Its benefit for food allergies is unclear and thus not recommended. Immunotherapy involves exposing people to larger and larger amounts of allergen in an attempt to change the immune system’s response.

The primary therapeutic goals of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) include reducing symptoms, reducing symptomatic medication use, and improving allergyrelated quality of life. The evidence is strong that AIT achieves these goals and can alter the course of the disease, with benefits persisting in many patients for several years after treatment discontinuation.

The classification of Allergy Immunotherapy includes Subcutaneous Immunotherapy and Sublingual Immunotherapy. The proportion of Subcutaneous Immunotherapy in 2017 is about 55.1%, and the proportion of Sublingual Immunotherapy in 2016 is about 44.9%.

Allergy Immunotherapy are application in Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma and Other. The most of Allergy Immunotherapy is used in Allergic Rhinitis, and the market share of that is about 45.3 % in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68.5% in 2017, Allergy is the most common chronic disease in Europe. Up to 20% of patients with allergies struggle daily with the fear of a possible asthma attack, anaphylactic shock, or even death from an allergic reaction. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19.2% in 2017. Allergy Immunotherapy market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to high incidence of allergy people in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense. ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer, Merck, Allergy Therapeutics, etc. are the leaders of the industry with the market share is about 76.6% in 2017.

In 2017, the global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market size was 1070 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2210 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ALK-Abello

Stallergenes Greer

Merck

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL

WOLW Pharma

Holister Stier

Leti

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Other

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) Manufacturers

Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

