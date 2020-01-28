Advanced Wound Dressings Market 2020 Top Key Players | Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2026

Rising prevalence of chronic wounds and increasing availability of advanced wound dressings are propelling the growth of advanced wound dressings market says Fortune Business Insights in a published report titled “Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”Global advanced wound dressings market to grow at significant a CAGR of 4.6% From 2018-2025, owing to the constant focus of key players on R&D to launch new products.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Innovations in Advanced Wound Dressing Will Support Growth

Shifting preference of healthcare practitioners from old-fashioned wound dressing to advanced wound dressing has led to the expansion of advanced wound dressing market. The demand for advanced dressing for managing and treating wounds such as diabetic, lower limb ulcers, foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and others are fuelling demand for advanced wound dressing in the healthcare sector. Rising prevalence of surgical wounds and chronic wounds in developing countries is further fuelling the demand and enabling the growth of the global advanced wound dressings market. Launch of advanced products by the key player is also supporting the growth of advanced wound dressings. The product launch by companies with an aim to offer better comfort and quicker healing to patients with chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin abrasions, cavity wounds venous leg ulcers donor sites and post-operative surgical wounds.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Derma Sciences Inc.

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Tissue Regenix

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis Inc.

KCI Licensing, Inc

Innovations in Advanced Wound Dressing Will Support Growth

Shifting preference of healthcare practitioners from old-fashioned wound dressing to advanced wound dressing has led to the expansion of advanced wound dressing market. The demand for advanced dressing for managing and treating wounds such as diabetic, lower limb ulcers, foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and others are fuelling demand for advanced wound dressing in the healthcare sector. Rising prevalence of surgical wounds and chronic wounds in developing countries is further fuelling the demand and enabling the growth of the global advanced wound dressings market. Launch of advanced products by the key player is also supporting the growth of advanced wound dressings.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Indications, 2017 (Key Countries) Economic cost Burden, Chronic Wounds (Key Countries) Key Mergers & Acquisitions Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2017 Overview: New Developments in Advanced Wound Dressings

Global Advanced Wound Dressings Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



