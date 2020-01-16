Abbott’s Low Dose Neurostimulation for Chronic Pain: CES 2020

Abbott is a giant medical technology company, but it kept understated at CES. We had a chance to learn a bit of what the company is doing at the world’s premiere gadget conference, which is the Proclaim XR low dose neuromodulation implant.

The Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulator can run for ten years using its internal battery, and patients can control its function using a paired iPhone. For chronic pain patients who may be helped by such therapy, it may result in a huge lifestyle improvement over many of their previous options.

Learn more from our interview with a physician representing Abbott’s neuromodulation group:

More: Abbott at CES…

Flashback: Abbott Proclaim XR 10-Year Spinal Cord Stimulator FDA Approved for Chronic Pain