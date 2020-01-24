Abbott Infinity First Brain Stimulator to Target GPi to Treat Parkinson’s

Abbott has announced that the FDA has given the company the first ever approval for a device to treat Parkinson’s by delivering deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the internal globus pallidus (GPi), an area associated with motor function. The Infinity DBS system, originally developed by St. Jude Medical that became part of Abbott, already has approval to stimulate the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and ventral intermediate nucleus (VIM) for the treatment of Parkinson’s, Essential Tremor, and some other movement disorders.

“The internal segment of the global pallidus, or GPi, is a well-established valuable DBS target for the management of the motor signs associated with Parkinson’s disease, and is a preferred target for many patients, particularly for those with troublesome medication induced dyskinesia,” said Jerrold Vitek, M.D., Ph.D., head of the Neurology Department, director of the Neuromodulation Research Program, and center director of the University of Minnesota Udall Center of Excellence for Parkinson’s Research, in an Abbott press release. “This approval expands the options for patients to tailor treatment to their unique needs, with the added benefits of being able to target precise areas and utilizing a patient-friendly iOS device.”

The upgradeable Infinity system features Bluetooth connectivity and works with Apple iOS devices as the interface, allowing patients to fine tune and turn on/off the delivery of therapy. Moreover, over-the-air updates are as simple to install as smartphone apps.

The therapy delivery is facilitated by the accompanying directional leads that give more control for physicians to direct the flow of the electric current. This can help to improve functionality while reducing side effects.

Flashbacks: St. Jude Medical Gets FDA Green Light for Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation System for Parkinson’s, Essential Tremor; St. Jude’s Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation System Gets Nod in Europe; St. Jude’s Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation System Launched in Europe

Product page: Infinity DBS System

Via: Abbott