A Comprehensive Look at Medical Tourism Market Size 2020-2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights namely Medical Tourism Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Medical Tourism Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Medical Tourism Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Bangkok Chain Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

Regional Analysis:

North America medical tourism market dominated in 2018 owing to aging population, growing emphasis on better quality treatment in lower costs and better patient experience. According to research conducted by Medical Tourism Association, an estimated 26.0% of medical tourists are American. Similarly, an estimated 40.0% medical tourists are travelling to the U.S. for medical care, followed by an estimated 16.0% to Germany and an estimated 12.0% to Turkey. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa also hold huge potential for growth of the market owing to minimal treatment costs, better patient experience and rising healthcare infrastructure. According to World Health Organization, an estimated 1.5 million medical travellers visits Thailand each year.

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, Clearbridge Health announced building the 1,500 square foot clinic in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong to better cater to both domestic patients and medical tourists. The construction of the new clinic will be able to accommodate more visiting physicians and specialists, such as obstetrician, gynaecologist and gastroenterologist.

According to the Medical Tourism Market Report 2015, India was found as one of the lowest cost and highest quality of all medical tourism destinations. India has persistently recognized the opportunity and showed its strength and potential in global market through public-private partnership, thereby pavement its way to become a hub for medical tourism.

Key Research Objectives

Market size and growth rate by various segments at global and regional level for the 2015-2026 period, with 2015-2017 as historical data, 2018 as base year and 2019-2026 as forecast period

Overall market size and growth rate for key countries for the 2015-2026 period

Market dynamics – Market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities

Technological and market developments shaping the market

Competitive analysis

Profiles of key companies operating in the market

Key insights

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Tourism Market size, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Tourism Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

