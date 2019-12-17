X-ray Equipment Market Growth Statistics, Share Analysis, Future Trends, Size Projection, Key Insights and Application By 2026

In the healthcare sector, in particular, x-ray equipment are extensively used for imaging of bone structures, breast cancer, and tumors, as well as during surgeries, for accurate detection of fractures in bones and teeth, and proper diagnosis of pneumonia. It has been observed that the global demand for x-ray equipment is highly built up by rising incidences of fractures caused by orthopedic disorders, osteoporosis, dental problems, and multiplying number of tumor and cancer cases. Massive advancements in technology, coupled with growing adoption of state-of-the-art medical systems in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical procedures, is expected to give a boost to the global x-ray equipment market development during the forecast period.

In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 37.3 million of the global population met with certain minor or major accidents every year, which often led to fractures or bone injuries. This evidently contributes to the surging demand for x-ray equipment at medical centers. Moreover, growing prevalence of diseases such as pneumonia, cancer, osteoporosis, and acute dental problems are likely to accelerate the global x-ray equipment market expansion in the near future. However, the elevated costs of advanced x-ray machines are influencing people into opting for cheaper x-ray equipment that are generally supplied by domestic manufacturers. In the current scenario, this is a factor that poses a major threat to the global market growth of x-ray equipment.

On the basis of product type, the global x-ray equipment market is segmented into:

Computed Tomography

Mobile X-Ray Devices

C-Arm Devices

Dental X-Ray

Mammography

Others

Based on application, the global x-ray equipment market is divided into:

General Radiography Applications

Chest Imaging Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Cardiovascular Imaging

Dental Applications

Mammography Applications

Other Applications

The global x-ray equipment market is bifurcated into various end users, including:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global X-ray Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

North America region is projected to retain the dominant position in the global x-ray equipment market over the forecast timeframe. This is owing to rising number of osteoporosis cases in the U.S. For instance, in 2017, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) found that fractures occurring owing to osteoporosis happen to be a serious concern in the U.S. Moreover, severe bone deformity is affecting the rapidly growing geriatric population. Thus, factors like these are known to contribute to the lucrative growth of the x-ray equipment market in the region during forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second-largest market share in the global x-ray equipment market, owing to growing prevalence of breast cancer. For instance, the region witnessed a significant rise in the number of breast cancer cases, with around 24% (approximately 404,000 cases) of all such cases diagnosed there. The prominent countries of the APAC region, including China with the rate of 46%, Indonesia (12%), Japan (14%), Australia and New Zealand, recorded significantly higher rates of breast cancer incidences than many other countries in the region. Hence, the increasing prevalence of dental-related ailments and severe orthopedic diseases in APAC countries such as India and China is said to be another pivotal factor triggering the regional market expansion.

New Product launches are expected to fuel the global x-ray equipment market development

The leading players in the global x-ray equipment market include Siemens AG, Canon USA Inc., Philips Healthcare, Fuji Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Carestream Healthcare, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others. In 2017, Kiran Medical System, which is the radiography division of Trivitron Healthcare, introduced its novel range of radiography products, known as Utilysis, at the Arab Health Exhibition held in Dubai. This can be regarded as a key developmental factor for the global x-ray equipment industry.

