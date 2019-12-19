Worldwide Nutrigenomics Market Forecast 2026 | Size, Industry Share, Recent Trend by Top 10 Players Forecast

According to the World Health Organization, around 600 million adults reportedly suffered from obesity in 2016. This shows that the demand for nutrigenomics is expected to rise, which will drive the Global Nutrigenomics Market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Nutrigenomics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Gastrointestinal, Woman’s health, Neurological, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” People suffering from obesity, diabetes, or have gastrointestinal or neurological problems use nutrigenomics. Of these applications, obesity reports the highest demand for nutrigenomics. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of obesity and lifestyle-related problems.

“World’s Most Personalized Restaurant Created by DNAfit and Vita Mojo to Fulfil Specific Customer Requirements”

Owing to the rising research on genomics and emergence of nutritional genomics or nutrigenomics, several companies are entering into strategic collaborations to offer better services. For instance, DNAfit and Helix entered into a strategic collaboration in July 2017 to launch five new DNA-based products. In June 2017, the company collaborated with Vita Mojo and designed the world’s most customized restaurant.

This restaurant is exclusively created as per specific customers’ DNA. Some of the major companies plan to offer door-to-door services, which in turn, will increase the adoption of nutrigenomics testing in the foreseeable future. Another company called 23&Me announced the launch of The Global Genetic project in February 2018. This project is meant to offer a clear understanding of human genetic diversity and insights into health conditions.

Segmentation of the Nutrigenomics Market

By Application

Diabetes

Obesity

Gastrointestinal

Woman’s health

Neurological

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Nutrigenomics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

