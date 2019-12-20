Worldwide Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2026 | Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Regional Overview, Size & trends by Top International Players

The global gene therapy market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to recent technological advancements in gene replacement procedures. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Gene Therapy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 – 2025’ the market is likely to expand at a high rate due to increasing adoption of gene therapy in several countries across the world. Recently, there has been a growing emphasis on development of new gene replacement therapies. Encouraged by advancements in gene therapy and a high demand from end users, many companies are investing more in the research and development (R&D) of these products. According to Fortune Business Insights, in the coming years the market is likely to gain from the rising demand for gene therapy for haemophilia and other diseases.

some of the key players in the global Gene Therapy Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

uniQure N.V.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Introduction of New Tools in Gene Therapy to Drive the Market

Regenerative medicine is an emerging area of research and development, with research analysts expressing their intent of emphasizing on developments in gene therapy. As gene therapies involve infusion of new genes into cells for regeneration of tissues, tools used for these therapies need to be precise and of high calibre. Thus, the focus of existing companies is gradually shifting towards the development of novel and more advanced tools. This offers growth opportunities for existing as well as new players in the market.

Key Segmentation of Gene Therapy Market:

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Genetic disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Ophthalmology

Neurological conditions

Others

By Type of Vectors

Viral vectors

Non-viral vectors

By Type of Cells

Somatic cells

Germline cells

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Gene Therapy Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

