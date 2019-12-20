Worldwide Capsule Endoscopy Market Forecast till 2026 | Analysis, Bussiness Advancements, Trends, Outlook, Size, Growth Factors

The global capsule endoscopy market is likely to derive growth from the rise in the number of chronic diseases, namely, cancer and gastrointestinal diseases across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Capsule Endoscopy Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product (Oesophageal Capsule, Small Bowel Capsule,Colon Capsule), By Application (Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Crohn’s Disease, Small Intestine Tumor), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics), And Geography Forecast Till 2026,” states that there has been advancements in hybrid imaging techniques as well as capsule endoscopy technology, which in turn is propelling the global endoscopy market. Also, patients have recently started favoring advanced and modern diagnostics for fast recovery. This is one of the most significant factors that has been contributing towards the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Capsule Endoscopy Market Report

MEDTRONIC

Olympus Corporation

IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

CapsoVision

RF System lab

North America and Europe Market Likely to Show Notable Growth

Geographically, the global capsule endoscopy market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global capsule endoscopy market during the forecast period. A rise in the number of cases of gastrointestinal disorders and colorectal cancer are likely to catapult North America to the leading position. Also, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, an increasing adoption of modern and advanced technological services, and a rise in the investment in the healthcare infrastructure are projected to propel the capsule endoscopy market in North America.

The region is anticipated to be followed by Europe. Furthermore, Latin America and Asia Pacific are likely to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is anticipated to occur due to an increasing number of geriatric population in these regions. There have also been numerous advancements in the endoscopy treatments and the governments are also taking several initiatives to create awareness among the masses about capsule endoscopy. All these factors are likely to boost the capsule endoscopy market in both the regions.

Key Segmentation of Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segments by Product

Oesophageal Capsule

Small Bowel Capsule

Colon Capsule

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segments by Application

Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)

Crohn’s Disease

Small Intestine Tumor

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segments by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

