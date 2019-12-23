What Factors Are Estimated to Drive the Radiation Therapy Market Growth?

The global radiation therapy market is likely to gain momentum from the ever increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options for cancer. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy), Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Treatment & Research Centers, Academic Research Organizations, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there is a rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers across the world. This is anticipated to fuel the global radiation therapy market sales during the forecast period.

The report further states that the ongoing technological developments in the field of radiotherapy and new product launches by numerous key market players are expected to boost the global radiation therapy market revenue in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, several government organizations are initiating awareness programs regarding the application and benefits of radiations for the treatment of cancer. All these factors will also contribute to the rapid growth of the global market.

Growth Factors:

The global radiation therapy market is geographically segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of radiation therapy as part of the treatment procedure as well as an increasing incidence of cancer. Several government organizations in Europe are spending huge sums in the research and development activities.

Prominent market players in the region have also begun involving themselves in strategic collaborations for developing affordable treatment options for treating deadly diseases, such as cancer. All these factors will contribute to the radiation therapy market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness significantly high CAGR in the forthcoming years. This will occur due to the increasing patient pool and ongoing economic development happening in this region. The Middle East and Africa are already witnessing huge demand for cost-effective options for the treatment of various types of cancer.

This is one of the major factors that will propel the radiation therapy market growth in this region, in the coming years.

Leading Players operating in the radiation therapy market are:

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Elekta AB

Provision Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

INC Isoray Inc.

DOSIsoft SA

Accuray Incorporated

Mevion Medical Systems

Viewray Technologies

IBA

other prominent market players.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, radiation therapy market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

