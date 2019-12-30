Vocal Biomarkers Market Size 2020, Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Estimated to Rise Profitably by Forecast 2023

The global market for voice biomarkers can be on a track to achieve a CAGR of 14.5% to surpass a valuation of USD 2.5 million between 2017 and 2023, which according to the Market Research Future (MRFR), is the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3933

Market Overview:

The vocal biomarker markets can achieve better growth in the coming years due to its non-invasive methods in detecting diseases. This is going to ensure better growth for the market. The demand for the detection of various psychological disorders is rising and voice biomarkers can play a crucial role in triggering growth. Its impact on the detection of several diseases like neurological and others, using the understanding of speech inconsistencies, is massive. In cases of Parkinson’s disease (PD), Attention Deficit & Disruptive Behavior Disorders, Huntington’s disease, Respiratory & Cardiovascular Disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury (TBI) etc. its inclusion would ensure higher growth.

Segments:

The global report on the market for vocal biomarkers facilitates a study by providing a segmentation on the basis of indications, type, and end users. This sort of segmentation can improve the market scenario in the coming years as it would reveal various market dynamics and growth opportunities, which the players can explore.

By type, the market report has been segmented into amplitude, frequency, vocal rise or fall time, error rate, voice tremor, pitch, phonation time, and others.

By indications, the market on the vocal biomarkers can be segmented on the basis of psychiatric disorders (attention deficit & disruptive behavior disorders, depression, others), neurological disorders (Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease (PD), others), traumatic brain injury (TBI), cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, and others.

By end users, the market report on the vocal biomarkers comprises academic & research hospitals & clinics, and others. The academic & research segment has a high scope for growth as the system has a lot to develop in order to grow at a faster rate.

Competitive Landscape:

A lot of players in the healthcare sector are trying to come up with solutions regarding diseases that would be non-invasive and less cumbersome. This has triggered the need for treatment procedures that would judge a person on the basis of their behavioral traits. The recent developments in the voice biomarker market are getting applauds as it can diagnose diseases in such ways. Players to impact the market are Cogito Corporation, Sonde Health, Beyond Verbal, IBM Corporation, Audio Profiling, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

Global Vocal Biomarkers Market, By Type

5.1 Frequency

5.2 Amplitude

5.3 Error Rate

5.4 Vocal Rise Or Fall Time

5.5 Phonation Time

5.6 Voice Tremor

5.7 Pitch

5.8 Others

Continued…

Get Vocal Biomarkers Market information: by type, by indications, by neurological disorders, by Respiratory Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, traumatic brain injury (TBI), others), others) by end-users (hospitals and clinics, academic and research, others) – Global Forecast till 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vocal-biomarkers-market-3933

Industry News

In December 2019, Beyond Verbal and Healthymize revealed their plan to merge and form Newton, Mass.-based Vocalis Health. To do that they have raised USD 9 million to fetch additional data. This would help them in building a solid base that would support the market growth.

Related Trending Report

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com