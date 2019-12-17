Veterinary CBD Market: Top Unknown Facts and Its Impact on Sustainable Animals

Veterinary CBD: Wonder What Your Pet Has to Say?

Cannabidiol or CBD is quite popular among those who want to get high by taking a few puffs of weed. Something that has also helped it in making to the banned stuff list. But recent studies are differing remarkably from what is a long-perceived stance about its use. Researchers are saying that it has medicinal properties and its impact on chronic diseases is quite profound. How far that is yet to be determined. But the measured amount has a positive impact. However, it is not just effective for human beings. It seems that pets can benefit from their use as well.

Lots of people come to veterinaries with a question that how safe it is for their pets. Is it really effective for pets in their old age? Can it cure diseases? Can it prolong their lives? These are some common questions that pop into their minds. The answer is no one is fully sure as the researches have not delivered any conclusive results. However, some veterinaries have reported that if not daily, a monthly dose can be beneficial.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol or CBD can be described as a common compound found in both marijuana and hemp. In certain hemp plants, it is found in concentrated form. And hemp farming is legal. But what about getting high on it? The psychedelic feels people often experience after smoking marijuana or hemp comes from tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. But, in hemp, its presence is not much to worry about. However, CBD gets clearance in cases of veterinary treatments only if the amount of THC stays within 0.03%. Else, pet dogs may get high. Yes, they are sensitive that is why they get hired as sniffer dogs.

How Can It Impact?

If CBD is effective, as the veterinaries say, then how it influences the pets? Recent studies by Cornell University shows that 2mg/kg of CBD twice per day can act as a pain relief for dogs suffering from pain or arthritis. This dose has no side-effect and helps dogs in getting a better life with normal activities. But one has to be aware of the high receptive power of animals while treating them with CBD.

What is FDA’s Stand?

FDA has so far cleared only three CBD-related medicines that can be used on human beings. But for pets, its stance is yet to be decisive. So far, it has not cleared a single medicine. The market for veterinary CBD is quite dicey as the onus is on the veterinaries to prescribe such medicines to their clients. In many states, across the world, selling of CBD is legal. But that does not clear the veterinaries. As a medical professional, vets have to be extra careful. In fact, products that have been marked as CBD for pets and are available online or in other distribution channels do not have the FDA clearance. This can deter the veterinary CBD market growth considerably.

What is the Future?

One thing can go in favor of CBD, that is pet owners often prefer organic product rather than traditional medications as the former has lesser side-effects. There are companies coming in with innovations that in some countries are legal and find wider customer base. It took time for the FDA to change its stance in cases regarding human beings and CBD. The constant pressure from companies with the latest medicines and growing research works can do the same for the veterinary CBD market as well. In the coming years, the FDA’s stance may change and the market would then get better opportunities to proliferate.

