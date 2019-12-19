Value Chain Analysis on Radiation Therapy Market 2026 | Globally Market Size, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2026

The Global Radiation Therapy Market is likely to gain momentum from the ever increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options for cancer. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy), Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Treatment & Research Centers, Academic Research Organizations, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there is a rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers across the world. This is anticipated to fuel the global radiation therapy market sales during the forecast period.

Key players leading the Global Radiation Therapy Market include

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,

Elekta AB,

Provision Healthcare,

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

INC Isoray Inc.,

DOSIsoft SA,

Accuray Incorporated,

Mevion Medical Systems,

Viewray Technologies,

IBA,

Renowned Key Players Focus on Product Launches to Gain Fast Track FDA Approvals

DOSIsoft SA, a leading provider of innovative solutions, based in France, announced in March 2019 that it has received FDA approval to market PLANET Onco Dose software. The software offers personalized 3D dosimetry solution for 90Yttrium-based SIRT. In other words, it aids in diagnosing medical complications and internal dosimetry computation. It is also dedicated to therapy response assessment aid with the help of molecular imaging modalities. It is likely to augment the global radiation therapy market during the forecast period.

ViewRay Technologies, Inc., a provider of innovative radiation therapy techniques, headquartered in Ohio, announced that it has received FDA approval for the commercialization of new soft tissue visualization capabilities in February 2019. The main aim of this was to enhance the features of its MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. It would help in reducing the treatment delivery time through MLC speed.

Radiation Therapy Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3-D CRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Photon beam radiation therapy

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy

Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy)

Others

By End Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Treatment & Research Centers

Academic Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

