US$ 6,875.1 Mn by 2026, Surgical Robots Market Size, Growth 2026 | Prominent Players: Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet & others

The global surgical robots market will derive growth from recent technological advancements that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Surgical Robots: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 1,463.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will reach 6,875.1 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Surgical robots are used to perform computer-assisted surgeries in the presence and guidance of skilled surgeons. Surgical robots were manufactured to enable magnified images and efficient surgical operations within the intricate human anatomy. The ability of surgical robots to conduct precise hand movements without having to deal with shortcomings such as fatigue, instability, and distractions have enabled efficient surgical procedures within less time. This, in turn, has led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world.

Leading Players operating in the Surgical Robots Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Verb Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Minimally Invasive Robot-sssisted Surgeries Will Favor Market Growth

Recent technological advancements have enabled surgical operations through robots wherein the efficiency and time-to-completion have been unmatched by their human counterparts. The advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures due to rising demand for imaging techniques through infrared technology have led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world. In April 2019, the Vanderbilt Institute for Surgery and Engineering (VISE) received a grant of an approximate US$ 2 Mn for the development of a surgical robot within a minimally invasive environment.

The project revolved around prostate surgeries and would include operations through needle sized robotic arms. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries through surgical robots will minimize the use of surgical stitches, thereby creating a huge demand among surgeons as well as end users across the world. The report studies the impact of product launches similar to VISE’s latest surgical robot and gauges the impact of these products on the surgical robots market.

Rising Regulatory Approvals Identified as Chief Growth Driver

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of its latest product ‘Rosa One Brain Application’. The system allows surgical navigation and positioning for operations related to neurological body parts, wherein extreme precision methods are required. Fortune Business Insights predicts that advancements in neurological surgeries will account for significant amount of growth of the surgical robots market.

